Large sewage spill in Bremerton prompts alert

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A large sewage spill in Bremerton has prompted a warning for people to stay out of Sinclair Inlet and the Port Washington Narrows until Wednesday.

Just over 82,000 gallons spilled Thursday from Bremerton Public Works, prompting the no-contact advisory, KOMO-TV reported.

Not that it's swimming weather, but Kitsap Public Health says to avoid swimming, wading or water recreation activities on the affected water ways. If exposed to the water, wash immediately with soap and water. Signs have been posted at beaches in the area.

In addition, shellfish harvesting should be considered off-limits, health officials said.

There is no word yet on what caused the sewage spill.