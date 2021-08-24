Landslide prompts closure on Denali park road in Alaska

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Road access in a popular national park in Interior Alaska is being restricted due to a long-running landslide issue that has been exacerbated by climate change, the park announced Tuesday.
The road runs through 92 miles (148 kilometers) of Denali National Park and Preserve. Nearly half it — the area west of mile 43 — closed Tuesday to nonessential vehicles, pedestrians and bikes because of unsafe conditions caused by a landslide in the Polychrome Pass area, according to a statement from the park.