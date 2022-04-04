Landslide hits British family in Australia, 2 dead, 2 hurt April 4, 2022 Updated: April 4, 2022 10:49 p.m.
SYDNEY (AP) — A British family of five was caught in a landslide while walking in Australia's Blue Mountains, and the father and 9-year-old son died. The mother and their teenage son were critically injured.
The landslide on a walking path at Wentworth Pass, a popular tourist destination in the mountains west of Sydney, was reported to emergency services about 1.40 p.m. Monday.