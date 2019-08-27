Landscape artists sought for juried exhibit

Landscape art. Landscape art. Photo: Milford Arts Council Contributed Photo. Photo: Milford Arts Council Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Landscape artists sought for juried exhibit 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Milford Arts Council and Coastal Arts Guild of CT call artists to rethink how they look at landscapes in a new juried exhibit called “Landscapes: Vast & Intimate.” The exhibit will run at The MAC’s Firehouse Gallery Oct. 17 through Nov. 9, at Walnut Beach, 81 Naugatuck Ave., with an opening reception and sale on Oct. 17, from 5:30-7 p.m.

One or two original, 2- or 3-dimensional artwork(s) will be accepted in any medium, and works must be securely wired for hanging or they cannot be accepted for this show; no exceptions. The maximum size is 24” x 36” maximum 2D size (including frame).

The electronic submission deadline is Friday, Oct. 4, at 11:59 p.m. and walk-in submission deadline is Saturday, Oct. 5, at noon, at Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S.

Artwork will be transported to the Firehouse Gallery in time for the show. All art, whether submitted online or in person, must be delivered to Milford Arts Council Friday, Oct. 4, from 4-6 p.m. or Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m.-noon.

All work received electronically will be reviewed by an adjudication jury who will evaluate the work based on how it interprets the prospectus, its execution and quality. Walk-in submissions will be adjudicated following the close of submissions, Saturday, Oct. 5. Artists who submit electronically and are not selected by the jury will be notified before Friday, Oct. 4. Only artists who are not selected will be contacted. If you are not contacted regarding the jury’s decision, you were accepted. Works not selected by the jury must be picked up at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. Oct. 8-11, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Submission fees are $25 for one, or $35 for two. Members of MAC and CAGCT get a $5 discount off the total fee. For walk-in submissions, make checks payable to Coastal Arts Guild of CT. There are no refunds on submission fees.

For more information, call 203-878-6647 or visit milfordarts.org/landscape-exhibit-lp.