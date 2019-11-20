Land trusts near preserving hundreds of Maine forest acres

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — A land trust group in Maine says it’s closer to a goal of protecting 1,400 acres of forest in the southern part of the state thanks to an anonymous donation.

Loon Echo Land Trust and The Trust for Public Land want to preserve the land in the town of Sebago. The groups say they have received a $100,000 grant to match new donations.

The groups say the fundraising campaign to preserve the land has raised almost $1.3 million, and Loon Echo Land Trust wants to raise another $286,000 by the end of the year to make the buy. They say the property will be named Tiger Hill Community Forest after the purchase.

The groups say the acquisition is important to maintain the rural character of the area.