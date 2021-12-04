Lamplight Stroll brings a festive feel back to Milford

MILFORD - Excitement was in the air Friday night during the 19th annual Lamplight Stroll.

The annual event returned to Milford after not happening last year due to COVID.

“Everyone is excited that the event is back,” said Makayla Silva, Downtown Milford Business Alliance’s executive director. “People have been telling me how this is now a family tradition because they have been coming ever since it started.”

On Friday evening, she said the event was going great and people were already having a lot of fun.

“The important part is that it is not too cold,” Silva jokingly said.

The Lamplight Stroll featured carolers, a horse-drawn carriage, pictures with Santa, Saint Mary’s School Choir, vendors on the Milford Green and various downtown shops that opened their doors after hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“All of the stores open up at night time, which is really nice,” said Silva. “They have Christmas music playing. In addition, many of the stores give out cocoa, candy canes or cider to welcome the visitors.”

There were a couple of first-time vendors on the Milford Green. One of them was Beth Carusillo, who owns Bee Like Seaglass.

“I found out about the event because I Googled local events happening,” said Carsuillo. “I really love the festive atmosphere and the Christmas lights make it look even better.”

Ron Leach, of New England Hot Fudge Co., made the trek down from Vermont to participate in the event.

“I’ve participated in events like the Oyster Festival before, but I had never participated in this event,” he said. “It’s my first time, and I’m enjoying it.”

One of the vendors took a different route and made it a family affair by selling all of the scrunchies they had made during quarantine.

“This is our first time here, and we are enjoying it,” said Alexa Mendillo. “We had a lot of time during the quarantine at home, and we made these homemade scrunchies, so we decided to come and sell them because they make great Christmas gifts.”