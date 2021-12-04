Lamplight Stroll brings a festive feel back to Milford

MILFORD - Excitement was in the air Friday night during the 19th annual Lamplight Stroll. The annual event returned to Milford after not happening last year due to COVID. \u201cEveryone is excited that the event is back,\u201d said Makayla Silva, Downtown Milford Business Alliance\u2019s executive director. \u201cPeople have been telling me how this is now a family tradition because they have been coming ever since it started.\u201d On Friday evening, she said the event was going great and people were already having a lot of fun. \u201cThe important part is that it is not too cold,\u201d Silva jokingly said. The Lamplight Stroll featured carolers, a horse-drawn carriage, pictures with Santa, Saint Mary\u2019s School Choir, vendors on the Milford Green and various downtown shops that opened their doors after hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. \u201cAll of the stores open up at night time, which is really nice,\u201d said Silva. \u201cThey have Christmas music playing. In addition, many of the stores give out cocoa, candy canes or cider to welcome the visitors.\u201d There were a couple of first-time vendors on the Milford Green. One of them was Beth Carusillo, who owns Bee Like Seaglass. \u201cI found out about the event because I Googled local events happening,\u201d said Carsuillo. \u201cI really love the festive atmosphere and the Christmas lights make it look even better.\u201d Ron Leach, of New England Hot Fudge Co., made the trek down from Vermont to participate in the event. \u201cI\u2019ve participated in events like the Oyster Festival before, but I had never participated in this event,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s my first time, and I\u2019m enjoying it.\u201d One of the vendors took a different route and made it a family affair by selling all of the scrunchies they had made during quarantine. \u201cThis is our first time here, and we are enjoying it,\u201d said Alexa Mendillo. \u201cWe had a lot of time during the quarantine at home, and we made these homemade scrunchies, so we decided to come and sell them because they make great Christmas gifts.\u201d