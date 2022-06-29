Lamont says 'tsunami' of retirements not as bad as predicted

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The impact of the predicted tsunami of Connecticut state employees retiring from government service appears smaller than first feared, given an uptick in hiring and current state workers withdrawing their retirement paperwork in advance of Friday's deadline, according to Gov. Ned Lamont and his administration.
“It's more like a summer storm than a tsunami,” the Democrat said Wednesday, noting how the state is on track to end the fiscal year with the same number of employees that it had a year ago.