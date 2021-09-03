Lagging in polls, Merkel party's candidate seeks expert help Sep. 3, 2021 Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 4:24 a.m.
1 of5 FILE-In this Sept. 2, 2021 file photo Armin Laschet, Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia gives a press conference after the hydrogen summit in Duesseldorf, Germany. The center-right Union bloc's candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in this month's German election announced eight experts Friday to advise him on how to tackle issues such as climate change and education, as he struggles to reverse a sustained downward trend in the polls. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP) Federico Gambarini/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE-In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo Armin Laschet, Union candidate for Chancellor, CDU Federal Chairman and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, takes part in a press conference after the meeting of the CDU presidium in Berlin, Germany. The center-right Union bloc's candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in this month's German election announced eight experts Friday to advise him on how to tackle issues such as climate change and education, as he struggles to reverse a sustained downward trend in the polls.. The meeting of the CDU's top body discussed, among other things, the upcoming federal election. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Michael Kappeler/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE-In this Sept. 01, 2021 file photo Armin Laschet, Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, candidate for Chancellor and Federal Chairman of the CDU, speaks on stage at the Friedrichstra'e Auditorium in Berlin, Germany. The center-right Union bloc's candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in this month's German election announced eight experts Friday to advise him on how to tackle issues such as climate change and education, as he struggles to reverse a sustained downward trend in the polls. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP) Annette Riedl/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
BERLIN (AP) — The center-right Union bloc's candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in this month's German election announced the naming of eight experts Friday to advise him on how to tackle issues such as climate change and education, as he struggles to reverse a sustained downward trend in the polls.
A survey released by public broadcaster ARD showed the Union bloc receiving 20% of the vote compared to 25% support for the center-left Social Democrats. The poll of 1,337 eligible voters conducted Aug. 30-Sept. 1 had a margin of error of 2-3 percentage points.