Lab company bringing nearly 750 jobs to North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s governor has announced that a clinical trial lab services provider will add 749 jobs at a new facility over the next few years.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement Wednesday that Q Squared Solutions LLC will invest $73 million in the Durham-based facility that’s expected to grow over seven years.

The company is described as a joint venture between IQVIA and Quest Diagnostics that offers laboratory services and biospecimen management among other services.

The state says it expects the average wage at the project to be higher than the Durham County average of $68,731.

The state is offering job development grants to the company that offer potential reimbursements of millions of dollars spread over more than a decade.