LGBTQ people urge Democrats to forcefully reject GOP attacks JEFF McMILLAN, Associated Press June 4, 2022 Updated: June 4, 2022 1:23 a.m.
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, left, stands next to 16-year-old Aspen Morris at the Rainbow Pride flag raising Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Councilperson Daniella Fernandez talks to a crowd of people gathered along York Street in Nevada City, Calif., to witness the raising of the Pride flag above City Hall on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
"The T stands for transgender,” a teacher explains in a video on a Maine Department of Education website launched during the coronavirus pandemic.
“A transgender person is someone who the doctors made a mistake about when they were born,” the teacher says in the lesson plan targeted at kindergartners. “But some people, when they get a little bit older, realize what the doctors said was not right.”