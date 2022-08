Damian Dovarganes/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has dropped out of the high COVID-19 community level under federal guidelines, as infections and rates of hospitalizations continue to fall, a top health official said Thursday.

The move to the medium tier under criteria set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes two weeks after the nation's most populous county dropped a plan to impose a universal indoor mask mandate as the latest coronavirus surge eased.