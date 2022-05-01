Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Robert C. Krueger, who followed two U.S. House terms with a brief interim appointment to the Senate before launching a sometimes-hazardous diplomatic career, has died at age 86.

Lux Funeral Home of New Braunfels, Texas, confirmed the death but had no other details, and family members didn’t return messages from The Associated Press. However, a family statement to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung said Krueger died Saturday in his New Braunfels home after suffering congestive heart failure.