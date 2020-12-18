Kosovo veteran calls prosecution 'biased' at special court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The deputy head of an association of Kosovo war veterans called prosecutors who have charged him with offenses including intimidating potential witnesses “selective, political and biased,” at a hearing Friday at a war crimes court.

Nasim Haradinaj declined to enter a plea to the charges during his appearance at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers. The leader of the association, Hysni Gucati, appeared at a separate hearing later Friday and pleaded not guilty to the same charges.