Kors marks 40th anniversary with love letter to Broadway

Michael Kors is a top designer, of course, but he’s also a confirmed theater geek. He celebrated his love for the performing arts as he marked his 40th anniversary as a designer this week, with a digital show that showcased the razzle-dazzle of Broadway.
“Honestly even just talking about it makes me feel joy,” he said in live comments from Times Square on Tuesday, about the experience of sitting in a Broadway theater. Then, in a show taped several nights earlier, his models sashayed down a runway that was actually West 45th Street, in the heart of Manhattan’s still-shuttered theater district.