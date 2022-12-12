Kimberly Palmer: Sharing a roof, and money, with adult kids

When Amanda Claypool was 28, she left a government contracting job in Washington, D.C., and moved back to her parents’ house in upstate New York while she figured out her next step. Then the pandemic struck, and her temporary return lasted longer than she’d planned.
Living with her parents for several months “helped give me more flexibility to pivot to a new career,” says Claypool, who is now a content creator in Asheville, North Carolina. Her parents covered her expenses related to food and housing. In return, she helped them declutter and sell about $10,000 worth of vintage toys and collectibles online.