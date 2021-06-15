Kim warns of 'tense' food situation, longer COVID lockdown KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press June 15, 2021 Updated: June 15, 2021 9:51 p.m.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned about possible food shortages and called for his people to brace for extended COVID-19 restrictions as he opened a major political conference to discuss national efforts to salvage a broken economy.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency also said Wednesday that Kim called for discussions on how the North should deal with the “current international situation,” though it did not mention any specific comments from Kim about the United States or South Korea.