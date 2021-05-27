Killer of 8 in California had talked of workplace attacks JOCELYN GECKER and MARTHA MENDOZA, Associated Press May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 1:46 a.m.
1 of38 An emergency responder stows a bomb squad robot following a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) rail yard on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. A Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the shooting left at least eight people, including the gunman, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of38 Two people hug on Younger Avenue outside the scene of a shooting in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, May, 26. 2021. An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California railyard serving Silicon Valley, killing multiple people before ending his own life, authorities said. The suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the Bay Area, authorities said. (Randy Vazquez/Bay Area News Group via AP) Randy Vazquez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of38
4 of38 California Gov. Gavin Newsom, rear center, leaves a staging area for Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers, family members and officials following a shooting at one of the agency's rail yards on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. A Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the shooting left at least eight people, including the gunman, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of38 People embrace outside a staging area for Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers, family members and officials following a shooting at one of the agency's rail yards on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. A Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the shooting left at least eight people, including the gunman, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 6 of38
7 of38 California Gov. Gavin Newsom leaves a staging area for Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers, family members and officials following a shooting at one of the agency's rail yards on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. A Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the shooting left at least eight people, including the gunman, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
8 of38 Women leave a gathering area for Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers and family members following a shooting at one of the agency's rail yards on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. A Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said a shooting at the rail yard left at least eight people, including the gunman, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 9 of38
10 of38 Women leave a gathering area for Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers and family members following a shooting at one of the agency's rail yards on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. A Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said a shooting at the rail yard left at least eight people, including the gunman, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
11 of38 An FBI agent approaches a home being investigated in connection to a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. A Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said a shooting at the rail yard left at least eight people, including the gunman, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 12 of38
13 of38 FBI agents approach a home, rear, being investigated in connection to a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. A Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said a shooting at the rail yard left at least eight people, including the gunman, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
14 of38 A woman leaves the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the rail yard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 15 of38
16 of38 Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the rail yard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
17 of38 Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard following a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 18 of38
19 of38 Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the rail yard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
20 of38 Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 21 of38
22 of38 Law enforcement officers get gear from their trunk near the scene of a shooting in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose, and a sheriff's spokesman said multiple people were killed and wounded and that the suspect was dead. (Randy Vazquez/Bay Area News Group via AP) Randy Vazquez/AP Show More Show Less
23 of38 Valley Transportation Authority workers cross West Hedding Street near the scene of a mass shooting in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, May 26. 2021. Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose, and a sheriff's spokesman said multiple people were killed and wounded and that the suspect was dead. (Randy Vazquez/Bay Area News Group via AP) Randy Vazquez/AP Show More Show Less 24 of38
25 of38 Police officers respond near the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
26 of38 A woman leaves the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 27 of38
28 of38 Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
29 of38 A man comforts a woman near the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 30 of38
31 of38 Valley Transportation Authority workers cross Younger Avenue near the scene of a mass shooting in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, May 26. 2021. Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose, and a sheriff's spokesman said multiple people were killed and wounded and that the suspect was dead. (Randy Vazquez/Bay Area News Group via AP) Randy Vazquez/AP Show More Show Less
32 of38 Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard following a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 33 of38
34 of38 Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
35 of38 This aerial photo provided by KGO-TV ABC7 shows a San Jose rail station where deputies are investigating a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet that "the shooter is no longer a threat" and the facility has been evacuated. He said the shooting "has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed." (KGO-TV/ABC7 via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 36 of38
37 of38 This photo provided byKGO-TV/ABC7, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said there are multiple fatalities and injuries in a shooting at a rail yard and that the suspect is dead. (KGO-TV/ABC7 via AP) AP Show More Show Less
38 of38
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An employee who gunned down eight people at a California rail yard and then killed himself as law enforcement rushed in had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago, his ex-wife said.
“I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now," a tearful Cecilia Nelms told The Associated Press on Wednesday following the 6:30 a.m. attack at a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority.
Written By
JOCELYN GECKER and MARTHA MENDOZA