Kids Count of Milford holds annual preschool showcase Nov. 2

Kids Count of Milford will sponsor their annual Preschool Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Mathewson School.

Kids Count of Milford will sponsor their annual Preschool Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Mathewson School, 466 West River Street, Milford.

Preschool owners, directors and staff from Milford will share information about their programs which will include the school’s philosophy, curriculum, registration information and fees.

Parents will have the opportunity to meet with staff and ask questions. Children are welcome.

Kids Count of Milford will provide information on how to choose a preschool and staff from the Milford Family Resource Center will be on hand to discuss how to prepare your child for preschool.

For more information, call Peggy Kelly, executive director, at 203-783-3627 or email at pkelly@milforded.org.