Kidnappings in north Nigeria highlight deepening insecurity CARLEY PETESCH, Associated Press Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 4:54 a.m.
1 of5 Habubakar Liti, left, Bello Ibrahim, centre, and Isah Nasir, recently released students, arrive back home carrying boxes containing their school belongings in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Abdulganiyu Hassan, one of the freed students, looks on during an interview to Associated Press as he returns home to his family in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. While in the bush he was thinking about his parents siblings, friends and the way we use to play and pray together back home. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Habubakar Liti, left, Bello Ibrahim, centre, and Isah Nasir, recently released students, arrive back home carrying boxes containing their school belongings in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Usman Mohammad Rabiu, a 13 year old student of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, sits with his father Wada Haske and his mother Asmau Hassan at their family house in Ketare, Nigeria, and speaks to the Associated Press, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Murjanatu Rabiu, mother of freed schoolboy Habubakar Liti, speaks with Associated Press at their family home in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. "By the time I saw my son, I didn't know when I started crying because of the condition I saw the children, that's why I started crying." Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Joyous, tearful Nigerian parents tightly hugged their sons, upon being reunited with them following their week-long abduction in the country's northwestern area.
The boys, however, appeared traumatized and exhausted. After their days of captivity, including forced marches and hiding from gunfights, they were then paraded barefoot in front of officials and the press.