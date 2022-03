MILFORD — There won’t be much dribbling, but there will be plenty of drooling Saturday.

A pile of rescue puppies will be playing in the first-ever March Puppy Ball Madness Tournament sponsored by Where the Love Is animal rescue at a pet adoption event at Napoli Kia, 241 Boston Post Road, Milford.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event features a live broadcast with Radio 104.1 and Amy Grey, a visit by the Easter Bunny, “ruff”erees Val & David, and available dogs up for adoption. Where the Love Is will also be collecting bags of donated puppy food at the event.

Saturday is the “Sweet 16” game between the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team and the Indiana Hoosiers women’s team being played in front of sold-out crowds at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

Prior to the NCAA contest, WTLI puppy teams will be let loose inside a caged area in the Napoli Kia showroom to attack the basket (and basketballs) under the watchful eyes of coaches and “rufferees.”

Those interested in adopting a puppy - or who would just love the chance to see a great doggie “dipsy doo” -- can cheer them on to victory alongside a life-size Easter rabbit mascot who will be on just in case the pups miss a few “bunnies.”

“What better way to celebrate our rescued pups and the UConn Huskies ‘Sweet Sixteen’ contest than with a Puppyball Championship?” said Tanya Weinberg, marketing director for Where the Love Is. “While the UConn Huskies are battling for the chance to win an unprecedented 12th national championship title, Where The Love Is wants to give our rescue puppies a big assist in finding their forever homes. It’s a slam dunk for everyone.”