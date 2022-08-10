Key center expects `big uptick' in Ukraine grain shipments

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The center coordinating shipping of desperately needed grain to world markets from Ukraine expects “a big uptick” in applications to pick up cargoes at Ukrainian ports in the near future, its interim coordinator said Wednesday.
Frederick Kenney told a virtual news conference from Istanbul, where the Joint Coordination Center is located, that ship owners have shown “tremendous interest” in exporting grain from Ukraine -- one of the world’s key breadbaskets -- under the recent deal aimed at helping ease the global food crisis sparked by Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.