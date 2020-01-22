Kentucky will continue hemp program as pilot for a year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Department of Agriculture will continue operating its hemp program as a research pilot program for another year before transitioning to a commercial program, the agency said.

Congress gave state agriculture departments the option to continue pilot programs before submitting plans to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said Tuesday in a news release.

“After much discussion with industry stakeholders in Kentucky, I determined our state will operate our current hemp program for another year as we responsibly make plans to take Kentucky’s hemp industry into the next phase in 2021 and beyond,” Quarles said.

Growers can apply until March 15 to grow hemp in Kentucky. The application is available online. Processor applications are also available there and will be accepted year-round.

Those interested in commenting on USDA’s Interim Final Rule can do so by visiting USDA’s website.

The Kentucky department will submit comments before the Jan. 29 deadline, the release said.