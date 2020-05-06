Kentucky tax collections plummet in April due to coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's tax collections went into a free-fall in April, when General Fund tax receipts fell nearly $433 million below collections a year ago as the coronavirus outbreak stalled much of the economy.

Nearly 90 percent of the revenue decline was from individual and corporate income taxes, the state budget office reported Wednesday.

Total revenues last month were $857 million, compared to nearly $1.3 billion in April 2019 — a 33.6% drop, the report said. Due to the April plunge, state tax receipts have fallen 1.2% for the first 10 months of the fiscal year that ends June 30, it said.

The state budget director recently projected a potential General Fund shortfall of $318.7 to $495.7 million for the current fiscal year, based on an unofficial revenue estimate.

State Budget Director John Hicks said the coronavirus outbreak and delayed income tax filing deadlines caused tax revenues to drop.

The virus outbreak has shuttered many businesses and put hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians out of work. Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans for phased reopenings of many businesses, factories and churches this month.

The state Road Fund also took a hit, with April receipts dropping by $43.9 million.

