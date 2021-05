FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has surpassed another COVID-19 vaccination milestone with more than 2 million residents receiving at least their first shot, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

Vaccinations rose significantly last week as youngsters 12 to 15 joined other Kentuckians in rolling up their sleeves for the shots, the governor said.

So far, more than 23,000 Kentuckians ages 12 to 15 have received the vaccine, he said.

“When you think about it, it is just a miracle," Beshear said in announcing the milestone. "Fifteen months after the first case here in Kentucky, not only do we have effective vaccines, but 2 million Kentuckians already being vaccinated is really exciting.”

Slightly more than 80% of people ages 65 and older in Kentucky have been vaccinated, while more than 60% of people ages 50 to 64 have gotten the shots, according to state statistics. The vaccination rate dropped to 31% among Kentuckians ages 18 to 29.

“Again, we need to do better, especially in our younger age groups,” the governor said.

The virus's incidence rate is much higher among younger Kentuckians, and “it's directly associated with whether you're vaccinated,” Beshear said at a news conference.

The governor reported 580 new coronavirus cases and five more virus-related deaths Tuesday.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.