FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported a broad increase in tax receipts last month that surpassed the amount collected a year ago before the coronavirus pandemic hit the state.

State General Fund receipts in January grew 6.6% compared to the same period in 2020, amounting to an increase of $68.4 million, the state budget director said Wednesday. Sales, income, business and property taxes all had significant increases to boost total collections.