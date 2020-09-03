Kentucky passes 50,000 cases with third-highest daily total

FILE - In a Sunday, May 3, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear walks through the state's Emergency Operations Center at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., on his way to a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus in the state.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky shot past 50,000 COVID-19 cases after reporting its third-highest one-day total, an increase that Gov. Andy Beshear said indicated people are “probably being a little more lax" than they should be heading into the long holiday weekend.

Ninety-five of Kentucky’s 120 counties reported at least one coronavirus case Thursday, showing how widespread the outbreak remains, Beshear said as he announced 906 new cases statewide.

“Don’t be fooled," the governor told reporters at his COVID briefing. “It’s in your community. Make sure you do what it takes to protect yourself, protect your family and ultimately protect people that you don’t even know so that you’re not spreading this.”

The governor also reported 10 more virus-related deaths in Kentucky. The state could be headed toward its largest number of virus-related deaths in any week, he said.

Beshear urged people to avoid large gatherings and to wear masks and practice social distancing during the Labor Day weekend to contain the spread of the virus. On Saturday, the Kentucky Derby will be run without fans, but the race is typically an occasion for widespread partying in the Bluegrass State.

The 906 latest virus cases increased the statewide total to at least 50,885 since the start of the pandemic. The statewide death toll reached 976.

