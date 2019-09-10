Kentucky lawmaker resigns, citing belief in term limits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker who serves as a committee chairman has resigned, citing his belief in term limits.

Republican state Rep. Tim Moore submitted his resignation in a letter to Gov. Matt Bevin. The letter says his resignation took effect Tuesday.

Moore represented a House district covering Grayson County and part of Hardin County.

Moore's letter says he's long believed in term limits as a "worthy ideal of government service." Moore writes that it's time to "apply that principle to myself."

Moore has served more than 12 years in the legislature. He served as chairman of the House Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee.

Bevin has scheduled a special election for Nov. 5 to fill the seat. That's the same date as Kentucky's election for governor and other statewide offices.