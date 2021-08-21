Kentucky judge must consider request to withdraw guilty plea

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge with a history of errors involving a defendant's right to a fair trial was ordered on Friday to reconsider his actions last year against a man who claimed not to have seen key evidence in his case, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
The Kentucky Court of Appeals said Bell Circuit Court Judge Robert Costanzo erred by not taking seriously James Burchfield's request to withdraw his guilty plea. Burchfield had been charged by Middlesboro police in 2017 with driving under the influence, failure to signal, fleeing or evading police, possession of a controlled substance and persistent felony offender.