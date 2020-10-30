Kentucky asks federal government for more unemployment funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials have asked the federal government for more funds to cover payments to thousands of people who have appealed the state's denial of supplemental unemployment payments.

If approved, the funds would cover more than 6,163 people who appealed a state ruling that they aren't eligible for the $400 weekly supplement, said Buddy Hoskinson, interim executive director of the state’s unemployment office.

Hoskinson made the comments Thursday during a legislative meeting in Frankfort, and noted that the funds aren't guaranteed, the Courier Journal reported.

Kentucky received $216 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is administering the Lost Wages Assistance Program for people out of work due to the coronavirus. The state has paid out $183 million.