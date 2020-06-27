Kentucky City Councilman charged in prescription drug scheme

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky city councilman who is also a pharmacist illegally filled out prescription drugs and participated in a scheme to distribute the medications, authorities said.

Barbourville Councilman Calvin Manis was charged Wednesday after agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency searched his Barbourville pharmacy, Parkway Pharmacy, news outlets reported.

An affidavit obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader said Manis, 73, illegally provided prescription drugs to a “cooperating witness” who had been working with federal authorities in the case.

The newspaper reported the witness had been running a sponsorship program that helped people get prescription drugs Manis is accused of filling. Once the medications were obtained, the recipients then gave some or all of the drugs back to the cooperating witness, authorities said.

Anthony Janutolo, a drug task force officer, said in the affidavit that Manis had knowledge of the sponsorship scheme. The affidavit adds Manis also filled prescriptions when the people the medications were being written for were not present.

Dr. Hemal Mehta, a Tennessee doctor accused of writing some of the prescriptions, was indicted last year for conspiring to distribute the drugs, according to the affidavit.

This is not Manis' first encounter with the law. He was sentenced to 12 month in prison in 2009 after he pleaded guilty to failing to properly maintain records of gun sales at his pharmacy, according to court records. Prosecutors in that case had argued Manis was trying to hide gun sales he made to a felon.

He had also pleaded guilty to misbranding drugs in his pharmacy, and received a three year probation along with a fine.

A detention hearing for his latest charges, including illegal distribution of controlled substances and conspiracy to illegally distribute controlled substances, has been scheduled for Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could comment.