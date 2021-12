LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in a Kent County resident, the state Department of Health and Human Services and Kent County Health Department said Thursday.

The Omicron variant was classified as one of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Nov. 30. Variants of concern show evidence of being more contagious, causing more severe illness or resistance to diagnostics, treatments or vaccines.