MILFORD — In celebration of Earth Day, State Rep. Kathy Kennedy is hosting a clean-up on April 24 at Eisenhower Park.

Kennedy is sponsoring a park clean-up to increase anti-litter awareness, and the need to keep the Milford parks clean for the community.

The Eisenhower Park Clean-up will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are asked to meet in the parking lot of the park at 780 North St. Those interested in participating should register at Eisenhower Park registration.

All necessary PPE (masks/gloves) and garage bags will be provided while supplies last.