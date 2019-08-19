Kennedy earns perfect voting record

In her first legislative session, State Representative Kathy Kennedy (R-119) achieved a perfect record for votes cast on the floor of the state House of Representatives during the 2019 legislative session.

Representative Kennedy was present and voted for all 392 votes taken on the state House floor during the 2019 session, according to voting record data released last week by the House Clerk’s Office. Perfect attendance is very difficult to achieve, with only about 26 percent of legislators able to do so this year.

In Connecticut, the General Assembly is a part-time state legislature, meaning many of the legislators have another job they must juggle to serve their districts.

“As your representative at the State Capitol in Hartford, I take public service on your behalf very seriously,” said Rep. Kennedy. “Many issues were debated at both the committee level and the floor of the House which would have impacted the lives of many families in the 119th. I am truly honored to serve the people of Milford and Orange. “I look forward to next year’s legislative session.”

Kennedy serves on three legislative committees (Education, Public Health and Environment Committees) considered ‘A’ committees which means they can meet 3 days a week, sometimes simultaneously.

For an overview of legislation passed this year, visit cga.ct.gov/2019/rpt/pdf/2019-R-0120.pdf.

The next regular session of the legislature will convene in February 2020.

Anyone with questions, ideas or concerns about state-related issues can contact Representative Kennedy’s office at Kathy.Kennedy@housegop.ct.gov or 860-240-8700.