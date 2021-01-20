Kennedy Plaza bus plan spurs discrimination complaint

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Opponents of a proposal to break up the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority's bus hub in Kennedy Plaza in Providence have filed a federal civil rights complaint against the state over the project, alleging it is discriminatory.

Grow Smart RI and the South Providence Neighborhood Association lodged complaints with RIPTA and the state Department of Transportation under the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits exclusion or racial discrimination in federally assisted programs, The Providence Journal reported Tuesday.