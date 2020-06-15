Kayaker drowns in Mecan River in Marquette County

MONTELLO, Wis. (AP) — A woman who drowned while kayaking in Marquette County was from Ripon, according to sheriff's officials.

Tammi McCauley, 57, was kayaking with her sister on the Mecan River in the Town of Mecan Saturday.

Authorities say bystanders attempted to revive the woman before emergency crews arrived. WLUK-TV reports she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation.