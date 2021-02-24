Kansas reports $290M in bogus unemployment claims in 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas paid $290 million worth of fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits last year, prompting a key Republican lawmaker on Wednesday to call the state Department of Labor's fraud problems “a disgrace.”
Figures released Tuesday by the department were its first estimates of the cost of bogus unemployment claims and were issued a day before the scheduled release of a legislative audit on fraud issues. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has said her administration is doing “everything in our power” to combat fraud and resolve problems with distributing benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, but Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature contend the efforts are inadequate.