Kansas mental hospital pledges to address inspectors' issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is promising to provide more treatment to some patients after federal inspectors found problems with care at a state hospital for the mentally ill and threatened to pull funding.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Osawatomie State Hospital responded to a unannounced federal inspection in November by pledging to have clinical group leaders attempt to provide patients who miss group therapy sessions with more one-on-one contact.

Federal inspectors had said treatment for some patients needed to be more frequent and intense. They said failure to provide treatment intense enough for some patients could lead to delays in patient improvement or end with patients leaving the hospital “without the necessary skills to prevent relapse.”

The hospital also told federal officials that treatment plans will be individualized for each patient. At least 10% of active patient charts will be reviewed each week for accuracy.

Federal inspectors said treatment plans lacked specific goals and notes were missing or didn’t have enough detail.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told Osawatomie officials earlier this month that the agency planned to cut off Medicare payments to its 60-bed Adair Acute Care unit early next year without improvements.