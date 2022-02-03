Kansas governor vetoes redistricting plan targeting Democrat

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday vetoed a Republican redistricting plan that would make it harder for the lone Kansas Democrat in Congress to win reelection this year.
Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature are expected to try to override Kelly's veto of the measure, but if they do, the new lines are likely to be challenged in federal and possibly state court. Republicans appeared to have the two-thirds majority required to override a veto in the Senate and were close in the House.