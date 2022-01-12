Kansas governor proposes to set aside $600M, spend reserves

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday proposed that Kansas set aside $600 million of its surplus revenues in a rainy day fund and spend nearly $1.8 billion more in cash reserves on a host of one-time projects.

The projects Kelly proposed in her spending blueprint for state government through June 2023 included paying off bonds early, undoing financial maneuvers lawmakers did in previous years to deal with budget shortfalls and one-time items such as a new state health department laboratory, renovation of a state office building and new Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft.