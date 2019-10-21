Kansas farmers make progress planting next year's wheat crop

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A government snapshot shows Kansas growers making progress planting next year's winter wheat and harvesting fall crops.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that winter wheat planting was 77% complete, near the five-year average for this time of year in Kansas. Nearly half had already emerged.

Kansas farmers had also cut about 62% of their corn, along with 32% of the soybeans and 27% of their sorghum crops.