Kansas congressional candidate tests negative for COVID-19

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Amanda Adkins, the Republican candidate in Kansas 3rd Congressional District, has tested negative for COVID-19 but will remain in self-quarantine at home until early next week, her campaign announced Wednesday.

Adkins, her husband and their two children were tested after the campaign was notified that one of her supporters at her victory celebration after the Aug. 4 primary had tested positive for the virus.

Adkins and her family were tested Monday, campaign spokesman Matthew Trail said. She will follow federal guidelines on quarantines before resuming her campaign against Democratic incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids on Tuesday, he said.

He said the person who tested positive wore a mask at the event and remains asymptomatic.

“Amanda is excited to get back out on the campaign trail early next week,” Trail said. "We take health and safety seriously, and we’ll continue to strongly encourage guests at campaign events to follow social distancing and mask guidelines.”