Kansas Senate confirms appointees to higher education board

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Kansas Senate on Wednesday confirmed three people appointed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to the state board that oversees higher education, despite opposition from some GOP conservatives to two of them.

Former state Sen. Wint Winter Jr., of Lawrence; former Kansas City, Kansas, school Superintendent Cynthia Lane, and former BNSF Railway CEO Carl Ice, of Manhattan, have been serving on the state Board of Regents since June. Had the Senate rejected their appointments, they would have been forced to step down, but they now will serve four-year terms.