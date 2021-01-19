Kansas Sen. Marshall criticizes trial for Trump as divisive

AP

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall opposes an impeachment trial for President Donald Trump after Trump leaves office, arguing Tuesday that it would “raise already heated temperatures” and further divide the nation.

Marshall said in a statement that he will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday and leaders must ensure that “the levers of government are fully operational.” Fellow Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran has not made a statement on a Senate trial.