Kansas City police will wear body cameras by early next year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City patrol officers will begin wearing body cameras by early next year, the police department announced.

Civil rights organizations and other community leaders have called for years for police to wear body cameras and that pressure increased after demonstrations this year ignited by the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man, while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

In June, the city announced the DeBruce Foundation and other community partners had donated $2.5 million to buy the cameras. The cameras are expected to be delivered in December and will be deployed after officers are trained in their use, the department announced Monday.

City and police leaders have met regularly in recent months with several groups, including prosecutors, clergy, neighborhood leaders and the Police Foundation to discuss policies and procedures for using the cameras.

New dash-cam systems that will work with the body cameras have been installed in about 310 patrol vehicles.

The department is pursuing a grant to fund body cameras for its investigative units in the future.