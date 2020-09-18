https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Kansas-City-police-investigate-fatal-hit-and-run-15577471.php
Kansas City police investigate fatal hit-and-run
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating after a man walking from a bar to his car was fatally struck by a vehicle.
Police say the incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday when a man was leaving Percy's Bar. He was walking across Oldham Road when a vehicle struck him and left the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. His name has not been released.
Police say they have no description of the vehicle.
View Comments