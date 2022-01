KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police have identified a man found shot to death inside a vehicle over the weekend.

Maurice Bell, 45, was found Saturday night unresponsive inside a vehicle sitting in the front yard of a home, police said in a news release. Bell died at the scene.

Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said investigators believe Bell was shot while he was inside the vehicle before it rolled to a stop in the yard.

No arrests had been announced by Monday morning in the shooting.

The Kansas City Star reported that Bell's death marked the city's third homicide for 2022.