Kansas City police: 2 separate deaths deemed suspicious

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two unrelated deaths that detectives have deemed suspicious.

The first death was reported around 4:45 p.m. Monday, when officers were called to a home for what began as a medical call. Arriving officers found a man dead inside the home.

Nearly two hours later, police were called to an apartment complex for a welfare check on a resident there and found a woman dead inside one of the complex’s buildings.

Both deaths have been deemed suspicious because police don’t yet know how the two received the injuries they had suffered. As of Tuesday morning, police had not given details on the nature of the injuries and had not released the names of those found dead.