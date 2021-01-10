Kansas City Star removes references to its first publisher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Star is removing references to its founder and first publisher from its pages and website because of his role in supporting segregationist policies in the city.

The newspaper's move to de-emphasize William Rockhill Nelson that was announced Sunday follows a detailed examination the newspaper published last month of its past coverage that showed how the Star often wrote about Black residents only as criminals or people living in crime-plagued neighborhoods and ignored segregation in Kansas City, Missouri, and its public schools.