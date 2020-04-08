Kanawha frontline staffers get 'hero pay' raise of $4 hourly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kanawha County staffers on the frontlines of the coronavirus response are getting pay raises.

The Kanawha County Commission approved a $4 per hour “hero pay” increase for first responders and other county employees, retroactive to March 15.

"This is a way for us to show our respect and gratitude,” Commissioner Ben Salango said Tuesday.

The order includes “deputy sheriffs, prosecuting attorneys, emergency managers, custodians, maintenance workers, circuit clerks, county clerks, sheriff’s tax, and all others who are risking personal health and safety during this unprecedented pandemic.”

The temporary pay raises will stop when the state of emergency ends or the county commission cancels the program.

Four people have died and at least 462 people in West Virginia have tested positive for the virus, state health officials said.

Kanawha County has the most cases in the state with at least 69 people testing positive, and outbreaks in at least two nursing homes.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, and the overwhelming majority of people recover. But severe cases can need respirators to survive, and with infections spreading exponentially, many hospitals are bracing for coming waves of patients.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Tuesday said at least 5 people at Eastbrook Center have tested positive, with dozens of results pending. A spokeswoman for Eastbrook's owner, Stonerise Healthcare, said four residents with the virus have been hospitalized.

The Brookdale Charleston Gardens facility also had a resident infected, with others testing negative, health officials said.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has tightened existing restrictions in Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan, Harrison, Monongalia and Kanawha counties after they emerged as virus hot spots that make up most of the state’s growing caseload.

In those six counties, the governor has directed local health departments to establish maximum occupancy rules for stores, urged businesses to have employees work from home and limited gatherings to no more than five people. State police will help the counties enforce the rules.

The move intensified previous orders from Justice, who has issued a statewide stay-home order, directed nonessential businesses to close, shuttered schools until at least April 30 and pushed back the primary election from May 12 to June 9.

