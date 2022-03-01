Justices to weigh if trafficking defense applies to homicide TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press Feb. 28, 2022 Updated: Mar 1, 2022 12:09 a.m.
Chrystul Kizer sits in the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to decide whether Kizer, who killed a man can find shelter in a state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of their crimes. Prosecutors in Kenosha charged Chrystul Kizer in 2018 with homicide in Randall Volar's death. A circuit judge rejected Kizer's attempt to use a 2008 Wisconsin law that absolves sex trafficking victims of crimes committed while they're being trafficked, saying it would be absurd to extend it to homicide.
2 of3 This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department taken on Feb. 22, 2018 shows Randall Volar. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to decide whether a woman who killed Volar can find shelter in a state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of their crimes. Prosecutors in Kenosha charged Chrystul Kizer in 2018 with homicide in Randall Volar's death. A circuit judge rejected Kizer's attempt to use a 2008 Wisconsin law that absolves sex trafficking victims of crimes committed while they're being trafficked, saying it would be absurd to extend it to homicide. (Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court was set Tuesday to consider whether a woman can argue that she legally killed a man under a state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of their crimes.
Prosecutors allege Chrystul Kizer shot Randall Volar in the head at his Kenosha home, burned his house down and stole his BMW in 2018.